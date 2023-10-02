Who's Hiring?
Amarillo police: 1 charged with murder after shooting in Southlawn neighborhood

Daniel Mireles Jr, arrested for murder charge in Amarillo (source: Randall County Jail)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police say they have arrested a man for the death of a man over the weekend.

Around 6:00 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to the area of Southwest 44th Avenue and Parker Street for a 911 call about a man who had been shot.

Officers arrived to find 27-year-old Orlando Garces Junior dead inside a home from gunshot wounds.

Police arrested 25-year-old Daniel Mireles Junior at the home.

He was booked into the Randall County Jail for the charge of murder.

The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating this crime.

