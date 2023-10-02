Who's Hiring?
Amarillo dentist group giving free dental screenings for veterans in October

An Amarillo dentist group is giving free dental screenings for veterans all month long.
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo dentist group is giving free dental screenings for veterans all month long.

This year marks the third year of the “Smiles For Freedom” event hosted by Brady Dental Smiles.

“It’s been on our hearts to do this,” said Dr. Kimberly Gilbert, of Brady Dental Group. “Our entire staff has been thinking of ways that we can honor those people whose service to our country allows us to freely do what we love to do,” she added.

Any time in October, the Brady Dental team will provide free screening for all veterans and active-duty military service members.

This will lead up to the free dental day for veterans on Nov. 10 from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

“Brady Dental would like to show their appreciation for all of these Veterans by serving them. Each Veteran should call to schedule an appointment during the month of October for their exam and x-rays. After the Veteran’s October appointment we will schedule them to return for their Free dental treatment during our Smiles for Freedom Event,” said Gilbert.

Space is limited and veterans will need to reserve their spot by calling their office at (806) 353-6422 or emailing xray@bradydentalgroup.com.

“So much of what America stands for, these men and women have actually paid the price with their service. We want them to know that at Brady Dental Group, we respect them and want to thank them for their service,” Gilbert said.

