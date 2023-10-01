Who's Hiring?
Texas Southern gets first win with 52-7 romp over D-II’s Lincoln (CA)

LaDarius Owens and Jacorey Howard had first-quarter touchdown runs and Texas Southern never looked back, picking up its first win of the year with a 52-7 victory over Division II-member Lincoln (CA)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) — LaDarius Owens and Jacorey Howard had first-quarter touchdown runs and Texas Southern never looked back, picking up its first win of the year with a 52-7 victory over Division II-member Lincoln (CA) on Saturday.

Howard scored on a 36-yard run in the second quarter to put the Tigers (1-4) up 21-0. Lincoln got on the scoreboard with 16 seconds left in the period, using Khibo Norfleet's 10-yard touchdown run to pull with 14 at halftime.

Jace Wilson scored on a 25-yard run to push the Texas Southern lead to 28-7 midway through the third quarter. Howard added a 1-yard touchdown run and Jonathan Lewis raced 23 yards for a score as the Tigers took a 42-7 lead into the final period.

Freshman quarterback Jordan Davis had his first career touchdown pass in the fourth quarter for Texas Southern, a 51-yarder to Tavaris Achane.

Wilson completed 14 of 23 passes for 130 yards for the Tigers. Owens rushed for 112 of his 139 yards in the first half. Howard ran for 73 of his 94 yards before halftime.

TJ Goodwin connected on 10 of 20 passes for 139 yards for the Oaklanders, who play as an independent. He was sacked five times — 2.5 of them coming from the Tigers' Jacob Williams. Otis Weah carried 13 times for 101 yards.

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

