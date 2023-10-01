Rain Chances and Cool(er) Temperatures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Sunday! To begin the month of October, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds through the daytime hours with highs in the 80′s for most of the region. Tonight will be fairly similar to last night, where a few storms will be possible toward NM and the western TX Panhandle. More of a storm chance will enter the area tomorrow where a greater portion of the area will have the opportunity to see a measurable amount of rainfall. A cold front will come through Tuesday night which could possibly give us the first wave of chilly air, where we could be talking about lows in the 40′s for multiple nights.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.