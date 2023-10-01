Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Rain Chances and Cool(er) Temperatures

NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.(KFDA)
By Tanner Brammer
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Sunday! To begin the month of October, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds through the daytime hours with highs in the 80′s for most of the region. Tonight will be fairly similar to last night, where a few storms will be possible toward NM and the western TX Panhandle. More of a storm chance will enter the area tomorrow where a greater portion of the area will have the opportunity to see a measurable amount of rainfall. A cold front will come through Tuesday night which could possibly give us the first wave of chilly air, where we could be talking about lows in the 40′s for multiple nights.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo Police Department says one person was killed in an overnight single vehicle rollover.
Amarillo Police: Man dies in overnight single vehicle rollover
Texas DPS vehicle Highway Patrol
2 injured after early morning crash on Hwy 287 near Armstrong county line
Louie Maes
Man arrested in Clovis after SWAT standoff
The Wrap Up
Tx Panhandle high school football scores 2023
Amarillo police are investigating a bank robbery. (Amarillo Police Department)
Amarillo police looking for bank robbery suspect

Latest News

NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
Goodbye Summer, Hello Fall
Saturday Outlook with Tanner
Shelden has a look at your weekend outlook!
Shelden's Weekend Outlook 9/29
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
Last of the heat?