Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Matt Gaetz says he will attempt to oust Kevin McCarthy from speakership

Rep. Matt Gaetz made the comments Sunday on CNN's State of the Union. (Credit: CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida wants to unseat Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

His comments come after McCarthy relied on Democrats to pass a continuing resolution Saturday to keep the government up and running.

Gaetz said he plans to start the process this week.

“I do intend to file a motion to vacate against Speaker McCarthy this week. I think we need to rip off the Band-Aid. I think we need to move on with new leadership that can be trustworthy,” Gaetz said on CNN’s State of the Union.

The move is an escalation in an ongoing standoff between McCarthy and the right flank of his conference, which forced him to go through 15 rounds of votes in January to win the speaker’s gavel.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo Police Department says one person was killed in an overnight single vehicle rollover.
Amarillo Police: Man dies in overnight single vehicle rollover
Texas DPS vehicle Highway Patrol
2 injured after early morning crash on Hwy 287 near Armstrong county line
Louie Maes
Man arrested in Clovis after SWAT standoff
The Wrap Up
Tx Panhandle high school football scores 2023
Amarillo police are investigating a bank robbery. (Amarillo Police Department)
Amarillo police looking for bank robbery suspect

Latest News

Rep. Matt Gaetz made the comments Sunday on CNN's State of the Union. (Credit: CNN Newsource)
Matt Gaetz says he will attempt to oust Kevin McCarthy from speakership
FILE - The new term of the high court begins next Monday, Oct. 2.
The Supreme Court’s new term starts Monday. Here’s what you need to know
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as they meet in...
Ukraine aid is dropped from government funding bill. That raises questions about future US support
Workers work on a wooden cake display on the North Lawn of the White House, Saturday, Sept. 30,...
Jimmy Carter turns 99 at home with family as tributes come from around the world