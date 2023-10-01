Lady Rebels remain undefeated in district action with sweep over Palo Duro

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Tascosa Lady Rebels swept the Palo Duro Lady Dons Saturday afternoon to remain undefeated in district action.

The Lady Rebels are now 24-12 so far on the season.

Tascosa’s defense was on fire as Ellaina Langeland tallied 11 digs and Avelyn Ireland added 10 of her own.

Service aces were also a huge factor for the Lady Rebels as both Langeland and Ashlyn Kopenits ended with five a piece.

Tascosa will host the defending district champions, the Amarillo High Lady Sandies this upcoming Tuesday.

The Lady Dons will also stay at home as they welcome the Plainview Bulldogs for their next district match.

