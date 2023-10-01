Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

1 person hurt after car crashes through post office in South Carolina

A car crashed through a post office located on 67th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach on Friday.
A car crashed through a post office located on 67th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach on Friday.(Source: Jayne Workman)
By Kristin Nelson and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – One person was sent to the hospital after a car crashed through a post office in South Carolina, WMBF reports.

Myrtle Beach Fire and Police departments confirmed they responded to a post office at 67th Avenue North on Friday.

Cpl. Chris Starling confirmed that a person who was inside the post office was taken to the hospital, but they are expected to recover.

A photo shows an entire car inside of the post office, along with damage to the building.

It’s not clear what caused the driver to go through the building.

Copyright 2023WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo Police Department says one person was killed in an overnight single vehicle rollover.
Amarillo Police: Man dies in overnight single vehicle rollover
Texas DPS vehicle Highway Patrol
2 injured after early morning crash on Hwy 287 near Armstrong county line
Louie Maes
Man arrested in Clovis after SWAT standoff
Amarillo police are investigating a bank robbery. (Amarillo Police Department)
Amarillo police looking for bank robbery suspect
The Wrap Up
Tx Panhandle high school football scores 2023

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as they meet in...
Biden says there’s ‘not much time’ to keep aid flowing to Ukraine and Congress must ‘stop the games’
President Biden: "We have avoided a shutdown." (Credit: CNN Newsource)
Biden: 'We have avoided a shutdown.'
FILE - From left, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., and Rep. Scott Perry,...
Gaetz says he will seek to oust McCarthy as speaker this week. ‘Bring it on,’ McCarthy says
Twin Cities Marathon canceled due to high temperatures.
Heat has forced organizers to cancel Twin Cities races that draw up to 20,000 runners