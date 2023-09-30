Who's Hiring?
Man arrested in Clovis after SWAT standoff

Louie Maes
Louie Maes(Louie Maes was arrested in Clovis Friday)
By Shelby Truelock
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLOVIS, NM (KFDA) - A man has been taken into custody on after a SWAT standoff in Clovis Friday.

According to a press release, Members of New Mexico Adult Probation and Parole recognized a wanted felon near 5th and Axtell.

The suspect, 37-year-old Louie Robert Maes, was wanted for an outstanding warrant for aggravated battery on a household member and criminal sexual contact.

According to the release, a Detective of the Clovis Police Department Special Operations Unit obtained a search warrant for the building Maes was seen in.

At about 4:17 p.m., officers reported hearing gunshots just north of the building. Based on this and the level of crimes Maes was wanted for, the Clovis Police Department SWAT Team was activated.

SWAT was sent to the location and continued announcements for Maes to surrender himself.

Attorney Tye Harmon, Maes’ attorney, requested to help to end this issue peacefully. Harmon spoke with Maes on the phone and convinced him to surrender. No one was harmed.

Maes was taken to the Curry County Adult Detention Center, where his previous warrants were served.

