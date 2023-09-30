Lady Buffs remain undefeated in ‘The Box’ after sweep over St. Mary’s

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M Lady Buffs remain undefeated on their home court after a sweep over Lone Star Conference opponent St. Mary’s Saturday afternoon.

WT is now 12-2 overall and 2-1 in conference action.

Brynne Wright led the way on the attack for the Lady Buffs with 11 kills. Carley Evetts and Emma Becker both tallied nine a piece.

Libero Bryli Contreras was on fire in the back row with 17 digs.

West Texas A&M will be on the road for its next match as they travel to Angelo State this Friday and UT Permian Basin next Saturday for their next Lone Star Conference matches.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.