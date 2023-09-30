Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Lady Buffs remain undefeated in ‘The Box’ after sweep over St. Mary’s

WT sweeps St. Mary's
WT sweeps St. Mary's(KFDA)
By Rylee Robinson
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M Lady Buffs remain undefeated on their home court after a sweep over Lone Star Conference opponent St. Mary’s Saturday afternoon.

WT is now 12-2 overall and 2-1 in conference action.

Brynne Wright led the way on the attack for the Lady Buffs with 11 kills. Carley Evetts and Emma Becker both tallied nine a piece.

Libero Bryli Contreras was on fire in the back row with 17 digs.

West Texas A&M will be on the road for its next match as they travel to Angelo State this Friday and UT Permian Basin next Saturday for their next Lone Star Conference matches.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police are investigating a bank robbery. (Amarillo Police Department)
Amarillo police looking for bank robbery suspect
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
Tx Panhandle high school football livestreams for 9/28 and 9/29
New in Amarillo: New coffee stops for your morning pick-me-up
New in Amarillo: New coffee stops for your morning pick-me-up
Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson speaks during a news conference on an indictment...
Last living suspect in 1996 drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur indicted on murder charge
The Wrap Up
Tx Panhandle high school football scores 2023

Latest News

Hereford beats Canyon
Kyndal Blair shines with 33 kills in Hereford’s win over Canyon
Sandies RB Pius Vokes scores one of two touchdowns on the night in Amarillo High's big win.
Amarillo High moves to 2-0 in district with win over Caprock
Reid Macon steps to the line for the West Plains offense in win over Hereford.
Reid Macon and West Plains Wolves hand Hereford first loss of the season
THE WRAP UP WEEK 6: 2A and some 1A Scores
THE WRAP UP WEEK 6: 2A and some 1A Scores