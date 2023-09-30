Kyndal Blair shines with 33 kills in Hereford’s win over Canyon

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Hereford Lady Whitefaces picked up another district win over the Canyon Lady Eagles on Saturday afternoon 3-1.

Hereford’s Kyndal Blair was a force at the net tallying 33 kills. Allee Purcella was right behind her with 22 of her own.

The Lady Whitefaces back row was stellar as Esteffani Solorzano ended with 10 digs and Karizma Trevino one behind her with nine.

Hereford will return home for its next district match against the Perryton Rangerettes on Tuesday

The Lady Eagles will welcome Dumas Demonettes on Tuesday to continue their district action.

