Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

HIGHLIGHTS: San Angelo Lake View at Greenwood

The Greenwood Rangers came into the game still searching for the first win of the season and...
The Greenwood Rangers came into the game still searching for the first win of the season and the first win under new head coach Bryan Hill.(Jensen Young - CBS7)
By CBS7 Staff and Jensen Young
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENWOOD, Texas (KOSA) - Greenwood (1-5) hosted San Angelo Lake View (1-5). The Greenwood Rangers came into the game still searching for the first win of the season and the first win under new head coach Bryan Hill.

Greenwood got the ball on the first possession and scored on a reverse given to junior wide receiver Cade Rowoldt.

The next possession, Greenwood scored again, courtesy of a run by senior Demaurin Mayfield.

Greenwood junior running back and linebacker Landon Butts showed off on both sides of the ball. He stripped the ball from Lake View’s Samuel Ramirez and returned it over 50 yards for a touchdown to put the Rangers up 35-0. Then he scored a goalline touchdown run to put the Rangers up 42-0, which is how the game would go into halftime.

Greenwood held on to win 52-6.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police are on scene of a car rollover in downtown Amarillo.
Police on scene of car rollover in downtown Amarillo
Amarillo police say two people have been hospitalized after a shooting near I-40 West Wednesday...
Amarillo police: 2 hospitalized after shooting near I-40
Amarillo police are investigating a bank robbery. (Amarillo Police Department)
Amarillo police looking for bank robbery suspect
Amarillo Crime Stoppers
Amarillo police identify suspect accused of using a stolen credit card
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
Tx Panhandle high school football livestreams for 9/28 and 9/29

Latest News

Domestic Violence Awareness
Agencies bolster safety measures for continuous improvement in domestic violence response
Louie Maes
Man arrested in Clovis after SWAT standoff
Potter County Commissioners held a special meeting to discuss the next steps regarding the...
Potter County discusses next steps regarding new District Courts Building
Area first responder agencies participate in national night out
Panhandle area first responder agencies participate in National Night Out
Shi Lee’s BBQ and Soul Food and the Vessel of Humanity and Compassion are hosting the 8th...
8th Annual Community Trunk or Treat to be held at Bones Hooks Park in October