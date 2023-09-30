HIGHLIGHTS: San Angelo Lake View at Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Texas (KOSA) - Greenwood (1-5) hosted San Angelo Lake View (1-5). The Greenwood Rangers came into the game still searching for the first win of the season and the first win under new head coach Bryan Hill.

Greenwood got the ball on the first possession and scored on a reverse given to junior wide receiver Cade Rowoldt.

The next possession, Greenwood scored again, courtesy of a run by senior Demaurin Mayfield.

Greenwood junior running back and linebacker Landon Butts showed off on both sides of the ball. He stripped the ball from Lake View’s Samuel Ramirez and returned it over 50 yards for a touchdown to put the Rangers up 35-0. Then he scored a goalline touchdown run to put the Rangers up 42-0, which is how the game would go into halftime.

Greenwood held on to win 52-6.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.