KERMIT, Texas (KOSA) - The Yellow Jackets went into Week 6 with a 1-4 record, against the Owl’s 3-1 record.

The game was filled with strong offensive plays, with the Kermit Yellow Jackets leading at the half 26-10.

The lead at the half just wasn’t enough for the Yellow Jackets, after a back-and-forth second half of the game, the Owls defeated Kermit, 41-40.

