Goodbye Summer, Hello Fall

NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
By Tanner Brammer
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Saturday, and last day of September! The 90′s look to be behind us now, as highs should stay steady in the mid to upper 80′s through the weekend. As far as rainfall chances go, not a lot of areas will see a measurable amount of precipitation today or tomorrow, as showers and weak storms look to be confined to the western part of the region. As for Monday and Tuesday, however, more places will have an opportunity to see a measurable amount of rainfall. After that, a cold front will come through Tuesday night, MAJORLY cooling things down for the end of the work week.

