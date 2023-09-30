Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo High moves to 2-0 in district with win over Caprock

VIDEO: Amarillo High moves to 2-0 in district with win over Caprock
By KJ Doyle
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 12:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Sandies took down the Caprock Longhorns 38-7 to move to 2-0 in district play.

The Sandies dominated against a crosstown rival for the second straight week as all three phases were stellar against the Longhorns.

On special teams, it was JQ Ervin with a pair of big punt returns in the first half that set the Sandies up in Caprock territory.

After a field goal on the first drive, the Sandies would punch in a touchdown as sophomore QB Jett Lopez stepped in and found Zy Aokuso in the endzone.

Then, it was Pius Vokes punching in yet another first half score for Amarillo High to put the Sandies up 17-0.

Vokes would punch in another touchdown later in the game as the Sandies offense racked up five on the night in route to the 31-point victory.

Meanwhile, another strong performance has the Amarillo High defense allowing 6.5 points per game so far in district play.

Next week it will be the Sandies toughest district test so far as they face last season’s district runner-up in the Lubbock-Cooper Pirates.

Caprock will have another challenging matchup as they face the 2-0 Abilene Eagles.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police are on scene of a car rollover in downtown Amarillo.
Police on scene of car rollover in downtown Amarillo
Amarillo police say two people have been hospitalized after a shooting near I-40 West Wednesday...
Amarillo police: 2 hospitalized after shooting near I-40
Amarillo police are investigating a bank robbery. (Amarillo Police Department)
Amarillo police looking for bank robbery suspect
Amarillo Crime Stoppers
Amarillo police identify suspect accused of using a stolen credit card
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
Tx Panhandle high school football livestreams for 9/28 and 9/29

Latest News

Reid Macon steps to the line for the West Plains offense in win over Hereford.
Reid Macon and West Plains Wolves hand Hereford first loss of the season
THE WRAP UP WEEK 6: 2A and some 1A Scores
THE WRAP UP WEEK 6: 2A and some 1A Scores
THE WRAP UP WEEK 4: 4A and 3A scores
THE WRAP UP WEEK 6: 4A and 3A scores
THE WRAP UP WEEK 6: Pick Em, Hit of the Week, Play of the Week and Battle of the Bands
THE WRAP UP WEEK 6: Pick Em, Hit of the Week, Play of the Week and Battle of the Bands