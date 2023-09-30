Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

2 injured after early morning crash on Hwy 287 near Armstrong county line

Texas DPS vehicle Highway Patrol
Texas DPS vehicle Highway Patrol(Texas DPS)
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety says a morning crash in Potter County near the Armstrong County line sent two to the hospital with ‘serious injuries’.

Texas DPS says there were two separate crashes around 5:30 a.m. on Hwy 287 in between FM1912 and Spur 228.

Officials say a semi driver was heading north on Hwy 287 with his hazards on.

The driver of a Mini Cooper failed to control speed and crashed into the semi.

Texas DPS says there was minor damage and no injuries in that crash, however the Mini Cooper and semi came to rest on Hwy 287.

The Mini Cooper was disabled in lanes of traffic facing north.

Texas DPS says another vehicle, a Toyota Corolla was also heading north and didn’t see the Mini Cooper, the driver tried to avoid the crash by veering, however ended up striking the Mini Cooper.

Officials say both drivers of the Mini Cooper and Toyota Corolla were transported to the hospital with ‘serious injuries’, however both are expected to survive.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police are investigating a bank robbery. (Amarillo Police Department)
Amarillo police looking for bank robbery suspect
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
Tx Panhandle high school football livestreams for 9/28 and 9/29
Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson speaks during a news conference on an indictment...
Last living suspect in 1996 drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur indicted on murder charge
New in Amarillo: New coffee stops for your morning pick-me-up
New in Amarillo: New coffee stops for your morning pick-me-up
The Wrap Up
Tx Panhandle high school football scores 2023

Latest News

Domestic Violence Awareness
Agencies bolster safety measures for continuous improvement in domestic violence response
Louie Maes
Man arrested in Clovis after SWAT standoff
Potter County Commissioners held a special meeting to discuss the next steps regarding the...
Potter County discusses next steps regarding new District Courts Building
Area first responder agencies participate in national night out
Panhandle area first responder agencies participate in National Night Out