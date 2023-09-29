WT renames electronic education center for Marmaduke family

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University renamed its electronic education center for the Marmaduke family on Friday morning.

Officials say the Hastings Electronic Learning Center was renamed the Marmaduke Internet Innovation Center during a reception celebrating WT’s status as a leader in online education since 1997.

The space is located in the basement of the Cornette Library and named for the iconic entertainment store empire that was headquartered in Amarillo and founded by Sam Marmaduke, according to a news release.

“Today’s grand opening of the Marmaduke Internet Innovation Center is symbolic of WT’s continued quest to integrate technological advances into the exceptional educational experience offered by our faculty,” said WT President Walter Wendler.

The Marmaduke family was, for decades, a leader in technology and retail, Wendler said.

“Today, we celebrate and thank the Marmaduke family because this event propels WT into the future of digital education,” said Wendler. “We want to be a leader in offering an exceptional educational experience shaped by the technological advances which are shaping our world.”

The Marmaduke Internet Innovation Center houses more than 350 top-of-the-line computers, according to the release.

The center is open daily and contains an open-access computer lab, five computer classrooms, two compressed video classrooms, a compressed video conference room, instructional support areas, offices and lounges. WT officials say several courses are taught in the center and also hosts media training opportunities.

