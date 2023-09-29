Who's Hiring?
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Mike Roden and Lance Lahnert
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Mike Roden and Lance Lahnert on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Mike Roden, TPSN:

TPSN’s Mike Roden previews Friday night’s livestreamed football games, shares his thoughts on Tascosa vs Abilene and more!

Mike Roden also chats with Preston Moore about Dumas’ win and more!

Lance Lahnert, 102.9 The Sports Star:

The Panhandle Sports Star’s Lance Lahnert talks to us about this week’s Game of the Week with Hereford vs West Plains,

