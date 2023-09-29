Potter County discusses next steps regarding new District Courts Building

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County Commissioners held a special meeting to discuss the next steps regarding the District Courts Building.

The building appears completed, but it’s far from it. Issues have led to delays and ultimately the termination of facilities director, Nicholas Wade. The project is now being led by Mike Head.

“To come back in to help them with this situation, I’m very glad to do it,” said Mike Head, facilities director for Potter County.

Head retired from Potter County 3 years ago.

“I think the ultimate thing here is to make sure that the taxpayers of Potter County get what they’re paying for, not what somebody thinks they need. And that’s the main goal right now,” said Head.

The new courthouse was expected to open in March, six months ago.

“There were some issues with how many electrical outlets were in each office and that seems to be an issue and they are going to fix that, they are going to come in and fix it at their cost,” said Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner.

As for other problems, the county will have to share the cost.

“The district court rooms have to have the sound systems where you can hear not only the attorney speak, not only the witnesses speak, but the court reporter has to get every detail,” said Judge Tanner.

Head is determined to keep the project moving, but won’t commit to a time when the doors can finally open.

“For the past 18 days since my return, I came back and I actually dug into all the plans. All the changes that’s happened on the project, talked to the architect, and the general contractor. We went through and actually I’ve had a good understanding of where we are at today. That makes the job a lot easier in order to do what needs to be done to complete the project,” said Head.

Head says as of now the district courts building has functionality problems and can’t be used for its intended purpose, to serve the county. He will continue to bring updates to commissioners’ court.

