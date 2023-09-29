One More Hot One

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One more hot day before temperatures trend down. The average high is 80° for Amarillo this time of year. Friday will see highs in the low to mid-90s across the Panhandle. Through the weekend high drop back into the 80s and by the middle of next week a shot of cooler air will bring temperatures in the 70s. Rain chances, scattered showers and thunderstorms, increase through the weekend, peaking at 40% on Monday.

