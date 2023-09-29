Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

One More Hot One

By Kevin Selle
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One more hot day before temperatures trend down. The average high is 80° for Amarillo this time of year. Friday will see highs in the low to mid-90s across the Panhandle. Through the weekend high drop back into the 80s and by the middle of next week a shot of cooler air will bring temperatures in the 70s. Rain chances, scattered showers and thunderstorms, increase through the weekend, peaking at 40% on Monday.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo Crime Stoppers
Amarillo police identify suspect accused of using a stolen credit card
Amarillo police are on scene of a car rollover in downtown Amarillo.
Police on scene of car rollover in downtown Amarillo
Amarillo police say two people have been hospitalized after a shooting near I-40 West Wednesday...
Amarillo police: 2 hospitalized after shooting near I-40
Amarillo police arrested 18 people during an anti-gang operation in the vicinity of the...
Amarillo police arrest 18 in anti-gang operation during Tri-State Fair
James Paul Anderson
Police: Texas man charged after shooting, killing wife as she called 911 for help

Latest News

One More Hot One
KFDA First Alert Feature Title
Doppler Dave Tracks Changes Ahead
KFDA First Alert Feature Title
Warm Outlook Continues
Dave's 4:00 P.M. Weather Cut In
Dave's 4:00 P.M. Weather Cut In