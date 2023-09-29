Who's Hiring?
One Last Hot & Sunny Day

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Friday! As we close out the work week and near the end of the month of September, summer will try to hold on for one more day, as temperatures will build into the 90′s and winds will be breezy (southerly winds at 15-25 mph). While most will see partly cloudy skies, a stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out. Other than that, nothing should majorly impact any Friday Night Football. As for the weekend, temperatures will cool down back into the 80′s with an isolated storms chance throughout the weekend, more so Saturday night.

