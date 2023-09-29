Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

New in Amarillo: New coffee stops for your morning pick-me-up

New in Amarillo: New coffee stops for your morning pick-me-up
New in Amarillo: New coffee stops for your morning pick-me-up(KFDA)
By Alyssa Riggs
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Early in the morning, we know exactly what you need: A full cup of coffee.

This week’s New in Amarillo features a new coffee option and a new location for a chain coffee shop many people know and love to get.

Lonesome Riders Coffee

The veteran-owned, Lonesome Riders Coffee, has moved into Yolos downtown at 316 6. Ave.

Bags of coffee can be bought on-site and it’s what they use for every coffee drink.

The creator was stationed overseas and had no way to get coffee. When he came back to the U.S., he wanted to make sure military members had access to coffee at an affordable price.

Lonesome Rider gives back a percentage of coffee bag sales to veterans and finds a common mission with Yolos.

“We give back a lot to our community, we do kickbacks to our veterans, we try to support different foundations like our police department,” said Yolanda Grazier, owner of Lonesome Rider Amarillo. “We give incentives for the officers on duty. We really try to support them in every way that a small business can.”

Lonesome Rider has a full coffee line at Yolos with fall drinks, including a sweater weather latte with marshmallows and a dirty pumpkin chai.

Starbucks on Georgia

Starbucks is adding a new location on South Georgia Street and Southwest 58th Avenue.

It is currently being built and an open date has not been released.

It will be the 10th Starbucks in town, including the ones inside Target and United Supermarkets.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police are on scene of a car rollover in downtown Amarillo.
Police on scene of car rollover in downtown Amarillo
Amarillo police say two people have been hospitalized after a shooting near I-40 West Wednesday...
Amarillo police: 2 hospitalized after shooting near I-40
Amarillo Crime Stoppers
Amarillo police identify suspect accused of using a stolen credit card
The injectable drug Ozempic is shown Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Houston.
Ozempic label updated after reports of blocked intestines
Charles Joseph Romero. (Source: Union County Sheriff's Office)
Officials: Man wanted on parole violation related to arson believed to be in Clayton, N.M.

Latest News

Seasonal affective disorder.
‘It is important to look at intervention when you are starting to see symptoms’: Health experts address Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD)
GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave visits the Agricultural Research Center to discuss one of his favorite...
GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave visits the Agricultural Research Center to discuss one of his favorite things: watermelon!
Amarillo gardening experts offer tips on fall gathering in the Panhandle
Amarillo gardening experts offer tips on fall gathering in the Panhandle
In 2021 through the American Plan Act, child care programs who met eligibility requirements...
Panhandle child care programs at risk when federal pandemic relief runs out
Rayenari to host Dia De Los Muertos parade and Latin-American Arts Festival
Rayenari to host Dia De Los Muertos parade and Latin-American Arts Festival