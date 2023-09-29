Last of the heat?

With Friday being a scorcher, an upcoming cool down looks to be a welcome change! As we wrap up the work week, we’ll see some increasing clouds for Saturday, with slightly cooler highs down in the mid to upper 80°s and still breezy southerly winds at 10-25 mph. Now, going into the evening period, we could start to see some showers and thunderstorms developing off to our west, moving northeast late. This could set up cooler temperatures going into Sunday and beyond, as well as varying levels of rain chances through next Tuesday. Beyond that, a big time cool down could be lying in wait by Wednesday. Check your forecast for the latest!

