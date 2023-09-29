Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Last of the heat?

NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

With Friday being a scorcher, an upcoming cool down looks to be a welcome change! As we wrap up the work week, we’ll see some increasing clouds for Saturday, with slightly cooler highs down in the mid to upper 80°s and still breezy southerly winds at 10-25 mph. Now, going into the evening period, we could start to see some showers and thunderstorms developing off to our west, moving northeast late. This could set up cooler temperatures going into Sunday and beyond, as well as varying levels of rain chances through next Tuesday. Beyond that, a big time cool down could be lying in wait by Wednesday. Check your forecast for the latest!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police are on scene of a car rollover in downtown Amarillo.
Police on scene of car rollover in downtown Amarillo
Amarillo police say two people have been hospitalized after a shooting near I-40 West Wednesday...
Amarillo police: 2 hospitalized after shooting near I-40
Amarillo police are investigating a bank robbery. (Amarillo Police Department)
Amarillo police looking for bank robbery suspect
Amarillo Crime Stoppers
Amarillo police identify suspect accused of using a stolen credit card
Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson speaks during a news conference on an indictment...
Last living suspect in 1996 drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur indicted on murder charge

Latest News

NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
90′s for (Maybe) One More Day
Mid-Friday Outlook With Tanner
Early Friday Outlook with Tanner
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
One Last Hot & Sunny Day