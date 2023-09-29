‘It is important to look at intervention when you are starting to see symptoms’: Health experts address Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD)

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Fall is among us and that means the decorations are in full swing-pumpkin spice is all the rage, and the days are getting shorter.

Even though the sun is still out, health experts say it’s time to start thinking about seasonal affective disorder.

Seasonal affective disorder, also known more commonly as seasonal depression, is a form of depressive disorder.

“We can use these terms interchangeably, but seasonal depression can be like depression that has a seasonal onset but S.A.D. it can be depression or it can be mania or hypomania,” explains Karrar Husain, M.D., Psychiatry Resident, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine.

While it is most common in the fall and winter months with symptoms similar to depression, it can also occur in the warmer months and with symptoms opposite of depression.

“As we are entering the fall months and time change, it does start to get darker earlier. We get less exposure to sunlight which research does indicate could be a contributing factor to this form of seasonal affective disorder or seasonal depression. So it is important to look at intervention when you are starting to see symptoms,” says Jennifer Oliver, Licensed Clinical Social Worker for Northwest Behavioral Health.

Symptoms include:

loss of energy and interest in activities that used to bring you joy

overall feelings of sluggishness, sadness, or worthlessness impacting daily activities

sleeping more than normal

increased appetite specifically toward carbohydrates and sugary foods

weight gain

Health professionals say what makes this different from other types of depression is it happens during certain times of the year, occurring annually.

“Usually it has to be two years, two successive years to show the same pattern of mood changes, then we call it a seasonal affective disorder,” explains Bobby Jain, M.D., Professor of Psychiatry, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine.

Oliver says, if predisposed to depression, lack of social activity and isolation could be contributing factors.

Jain says there are steps you can take without needing a doctor’s assistance, such as engaging in more physical activity and avoiding the temptations of staying sedentary. One significant factor in SAD is reduced sunlight because of shorter days. However, experts advise seeking an assessment from a licensed professional.

“There are a variety of contributing factors that could be the reason behind a seasonal affective disorder episode,” says Oliver.

Once diagnosed, there are multiple treatment options and coping strategies available.

“There’s light therapy, there is psychotherapy. They can be started on antidepressant medications and vitamin D,” says Dr. Garima Yadav, Psychiatry Fellow, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine.

