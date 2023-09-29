Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Government contractor hacked, DHS says

A Department of Homeland Security contractor was the victim of a ransomware attack, federal...
FILE - A Department of Homeland Security contractor was the victim of a ransomware attack, federal officials disclosed.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Department of Homeland Security is investigating a ransomware attack on a government contractor.

Johnson Controls, a major manufacturer of alarm and building automation systems, was hacked last week.

It caused disruptions to information technology systems and knocked some of the company’s subsidiary websites offline.

The company said disruptions to its business are ongoing.

Meanwhile, internal DHS correspondence revealed officials are trying to determine if any sensitive security information was compromised, including any personally identifiable information of DHS officials.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police are on scene of a car rollover in downtown Amarillo.
Police on scene of car rollover in downtown Amarillo
Amarillo police say two people have been hospitalized after a shooting near I-40 West Wednesday...
Amarillo police: 2 hospitalized after shooting near I-40
Amarillo Crime Stoppers
Amarillo police identify suspect accused of using a stolen credit card
The injectable drug Ozempic is shown Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Houston.
Ozempic label updated after reports of blocked intestines
Charles Joseph Romero. (Source: Union County Sheriff's Office)
Officials: Man wanted on parole violation related to arson believed to be in Clayton, N.M.

Latest News

The suit filed Thursday accuses the automaker of allowing repeated and overt displays of racism...
Tesla allowed displays of racism at factory, federal lawsuit alleges
FILE - Parker Smith and Hillary Smith hike along a closed road outside Arches National Park in...
Gates will be locked and thousands of rangers furloughed at national parks if government shuts down
A man found his wife and two children dead in a home in Semmes, Alabama, authorities said.
Woman, 2 young children found dead in home
FILE - President Joe Biden delivers remarks on his economic agenda at a training center run by...
As employers face labor shortages, Biden administration rolls out playbook for training workers