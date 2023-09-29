Who's Hiring?
Game of the Week: West Plains vs. Hereford

Game of the Week: West Plains vs. Hereford
By Preston Moore
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Two teams having a resurgent year with a combined record of 9-1.

The Hereford Whitefaces are undefeated through five weeks after a 1-9 season last year.

The West Plains Wolves are one of the hottest offenses in the state in their program’s second year of existence.

This week, they go head-to-head under the lights at Happy State Bank Stadium.

“I think there’s a lot of parallels, when you compare the two, in terms of experience,” West Plains Head Coach Adam Cummings said. “That experience that both teams gained from last year’s in-season games, to what we’re seeing now, I think it’s a direct correlation.”

West Plains defeated a winless Hereford squad last year, but this year, they’re facing an undefeated Hereford squad... one that’s hungry for revenge.

“These are guys that they have competed against since they were young kids,” Hereford Head Coach Adam Naron said. “It’s not an opponent that we’re unfamiliar with. We’ve seen these kids run around the field since they were seventh graders in our junior high league. It’s going to be one of those things where you don’t have to tell them anything to get them fired up to play West Plains.”

West Plains is averaging just under 50 points per game, but Hereford allows less than 25 points per game.

It’s the last game of both teams’ non-district schedules, but only one team can head into district play coming off of a big win against a talented opponent.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

