Amarillo Public Library changing hours starting Monday

The Amarillo Public Library will be changing its hours of operation at all locations starting...
The Amarillo Public Library will be changing its hours of operation at all locations starting Monday.(Amarillo Public Library Facebook)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Public Library will be changing its hours of operation at all locations starting Monday.

Library officials say the new schedule makes no change to weekend hours for any location, but will change hours of operation Monday through Thursday.

The new schedule for all APL locations:

  • Monday through Thursday: 9:00 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.
  • Friday and Saturday: 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.
  • Sunday: 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Director of Library Services Amanda Barrera says the new schedule will call for adjustments in some areas.

“It will be a tighter schedule for some evening programs to ensure things are wrapped up before the library closes, but the neighborhood branches will now have more options for planning events in the evening,” said Barrera.

Library officials say the first day library patrons will notice the change is Monday when all libraries will open at 9:00 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.

