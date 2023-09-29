Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo police looking for bank robbery suspect

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are looking for a suspect in a bank robbery that happened Friday morning.

About 9:29 a.m. Friday, Amarillo Police Department was called about a bank robbery at Access Community Credit Union on Bell Street.

The suspect was armed with a pistol, took money from the bank and left. No one was injured.

Amarillo police are investigating the bank robbery and are looking for the suspect.

The suspect was wearing glasses, a face mask, a security hat, and also appears to be wearing a wig.

Th suspect is described as being around 5 feet 9 inches tall to 5 feet 10 inches tall.

If you have any information, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

Amarillo police are investigating a bank robbery. (Amarillo Police Department)
Amarillo police are investigating a bank robbery. (Amarillo Police Department)(Amarillo Police Department)
Amarillo police are investigating a bank robbery. (Amarillo Police Department)
Amarillo police are investigating a bank robbery. (Amarillo Police Department)(Amarillo Police Department)
Amarillo police are investigating a bank robbery.
Amarillo police are investigating a bank robbery.(kfda)

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police are on scene of a car rollover in downtown Amarillo.
Police on scene of car rollover in downtown Amarillo
Amarillo police say two people have been hospitalized after a shooting near I-40 West Wednesday...
Amarillo police: 2 hospitalized after shooting near I-40
Amarillo Crime Stoppers
Amarillo police identify suspect accused of using a stolen credit card
The injectable drug Ozempic is shown Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Houston.
Ozempic label updated after reports of blocked intestines
Charles Joseph Romero. (Source: Union County Sheriff's Office)
Officials: Man wanted on parole violation related to arson believed to be in Clayton, N.M.

Latest News

The Amarillo Public Library will be changing its hours of operation at all locations starting...
Amarillo Public Library changing hours starting Monday
New in Amarillo: New coffee stops for your morning pick-me-up
New in Amarillo: New coffee stops for your morning pick-me-up
Seasonal affective disorder.
‘It is important to look at intervention when you are starting to see symptoms’: Health experts address Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD)
GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave visits the Agricultural Research Center to discuss one of his favorite...
GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave visits the Agricultural Research Center to discuss one of his favorite things: watermelon!