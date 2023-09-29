Amarillo police looking for bank robbery suspect

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are looking for a suspect in a bank robbery that happened Friday morning.

About 9:29 a.m. Friday, Amarillo Police Department was called about a bank robbery at Access Community Credit Union on Bell Street.

The suspect was armed with a pistol, took money from the bank and left. No one was injured.

Amarillo police are investigating the bank robbery and are looking for the suspect.

The suspect was wearing glasses, a face mask, a security hat, and also appears to be wearing a wig.

Th suspect is described as being around 5 feet 9 inches tall to 5 feet 10 inches tall.

If you have any information, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

