90′s for (Maybe) One More Day

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Friday! Summertime will try its best to hang on today, with highs in the 90′s and breezy southerly winds at 15 to 25 mph. While a stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out late today, most should remain dry. As for the weekend, the storm chance will increase for the western part of the area, with highs dropping into the 80′s for more of the Texas Panhandle. Average temperatures stick around for Monday and Tuesday, before a cold front looks to come through Tuesday night, which could set up for our first true taste of fall, with highs in the 60′s/70′s and lows possibly in the 40′s.

