8th Annual Community Trunk or Treat to be held at Bones Hooks Park in October

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Shi Lee’s BBQ and Soul Food and the Vessel of Humanity and Compassion are hosting the 8th annual community trunk or treat on Saturday, Oct 28th.

This event will begin at 3 p.m. at Bones Hooks Park. Costumes are encouraged, children must be present, and there will be games, ghouls and goodies.

For the past few years, a winter coat giveaway has been added to the festivities and, according to a press release, has amassing a few thousand winter coats for children each year.

This event is held in hopes to help all of the kids that show up to the event with some winter gear before the cold weather sets in.

The organization is currently accepting all sizes of coats, hats and gloves as donations for this event. Donations can be taken to Shi Lee’s at 1213 SW 3rd Ave.

You can also make monetary donations on their website.

