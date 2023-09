AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A windy day on Thursday. South winds will be sustained 15-25 mph through midday and the afternoon with gusts over 30 mph. Another warm day with highs in the low 90s, about 10° above average. There is a very small chance of a shower or two late in the day, and rain chances go up through the weekend and into next week.

