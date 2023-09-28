Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Warm Outlook Continues

KFDA First Alert Feature Title
KFDA First Alert Feature Title(KFDA)
By Dave Oliver
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The calendar is getting toward the end of September, but for the time being we are in the midst of some very warm weather. Highs today and tomorrow will likely be in the low 90s, dominated by sunshine. Mornings will continue to be nice with lows in the low 60s. This weekend should bring a pattern change that is more favorable for getting some rain and thunderstorms in the evening hours. Temperatures will also back down a bit into the 80s starting this weekend and lasting most of next week.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo Crime Stoppers
Amarillo police identify suspect accused of using a stolen credit card
Amarillo police arrested 18 people during an anti-gang operation in the vicinity of the...
Amarillo police arrest 18 in anti-gang operation during Tri-State Fair
James Paul Anderson
Police: Texas man charged after shooting, killing wife as she called 911 for help
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Amarillo police are on scene of a car rollover in downtown Amarillo.
Police on scene of car rollover in downtown Amarillo

Latest News

Early Thursday Outlook with Tanner
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
Our Last Taste of Summer (Probably)
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
Windy
Windy