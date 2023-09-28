Warm Outlook Continues

The calendar is getting toward the end of September, but for the time being we are in the midst of some very warm weather. Highs today and tomorrow will likely be in the low 90s, dominated by sunshine. Mornings will continue to be nice with lows in the low 60s. This weekend should bring a pattern change that is more favorable for getting some rain and thunderstorms in the evening hours. Temperatures will also back down a bit into the 80s starting this weekend and lasting most of next week.

