Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Students find body near school grounds in Ohio

FILE - Akron police are investigating after students reported finding a dead body near their...
FILE - Akron police are investigating after students reported finding a dead body near their middle school.(19 News)
By Julia Bingel and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Students at an Ohio middle school found a body near the school grounds early Thursday morning, officials said.

Students at Hyre Community Learning Center, an Akron Public School, immediately told their school resource officer, and Akron police are investigating.

School officials said they will have counselors available for any students needing to talk to someone.

Police are also enhancing security measures in the vicinity of the school.

“Our thoughts are with the affected individual’s family during this difficult time, and we will continue to offer support to our students as they process this unexpected event,” said school officials in a letter sent to parents.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo Crime Stoppers
Amarillo police identify suspect accused of using a stolen credit card
Amarillo police arrested 18 people during an anti-gang operation in the vicinity of the...
Amarillo police arrest 18 in anti-gang operation during Tri-State Fair
James Paul Anderson
Police: Texas man charged after shooting, killing wife as she called 911 for help
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Amarillo police are on scene of a car rollover in downtown Amarillo.
Police on scene of car rollover in downtown Amarillo

Latest News

Police said people have been killed in shootings in a home and a hospital in the Dutch port...
Police say people have been killed in shootings at a university hospital and home in Rotterdam
Canyon Main Street will be hosting the seventh annual Autumn Street Fest this Saturday. (Canyon...
Canyon Main Street hosting 7th annual Autumn Fest this Saturday
FILE - President Joe Biden, and his son Hunter Biden arrive at Fort McNair, Sunday, June 25,...
House Republicans start making their case for Biden impeachment inquiry at first hearing
Tropical Storm Rina has formed in the Atlantic Ocean.
Tropical Storm Rina forms in the Atlantic Ocean, trailing Tropical Storm Philippe
Family Support Services is for volunteers to help answer calls for its 24/7 Helpline.
Family Support Services asking for volunteers for 24/7 Helpline