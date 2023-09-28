Who's Hiring?
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with the Sod Poodles Championship, Cole Underwood and this week’s Pick Em’s

SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with the Sod Poodles Championship, Cole Underwood and this week’s Pick Em’s
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s extended Sod Poodles coverage, our interview with Cole Underwood or this week’s Pick Em’s on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Sod Poodles Championship Win:

Preston Moore shares some extended coverage of the Sod Poodles Texas League Championship win last night!

Cole Underwood, Perryton Football Head Coach:

Perryton football head coach Cole Underwood talks to us about rallying the team behind the backup quarterback, their game against Stratford and more!

Week 6′s High School Pick Em’s:

Preston Moore, Rylee Robinson, KJ Doyle, Mike Roden and Lance Lahnert give us their high school Pick Em’s for week 6 of football!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

