Southwest AMBUCS holds grand opening of Kylie Hiner Memorial Park

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Southwest AMBUCS had a grand opening for the new Kylie Hiner Memorial Park today at noon.

This project, spearheaded by Southwest AMBUCS, has been made possible through efforts and fundraising, with a goal of $1.2 million.

In addition, Southwest AMBUCS presented two AmTrykes during the event.

This playground was built as a memorial to a member of the Canyon community, Kylie Hiner.

Southwest AMBUCS, a non-profit organization dedicated to creating opportunities for individuals with disabilities, is proud to have led the charge in bringing this new park to life.

For more information about Southwest AMBUCS, visit their website or contact Gene Wells at 806-236-8888.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.