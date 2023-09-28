Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Southwest AMBUCS holds grand opening of Kylie Hiner Memorial Park

Southwest AMBUCS had a grand opening for the new Kylie Hiner Memorial Park today at noon.
Southwest AMBUCS had a grand opening for the new Kylie Hiner Memorial Park today at noon.(City of Canyon)
By Shelby Truelock
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Southwest AMBUCS had a grand opening for the new Kylie Hiner Memorial Park today at noon.

This project, spearheaded by Southwest AMBUCS, has been made possible through efforts and fundraising, with a goal of $1.2 million.

In addition, Southwest AMBUCS presented two AmTrykes during the event.

This playground was built as a memorial to a member of the Canyon community, Kylie Hiner.

Southwest AMBUCS, a non-profit organization dedicated to creating opportunities for individuals with disabilities, is proud to have led the charge in bringing this new park to life.

For more information about Southwest AMBUCS, visit their website or contact Gene Wells at 806-236-8888.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo Crime Stoppers
Amarillo police identify suspect accused of using a stolen credit card
Amarillo police are on scene of a car rollover in downtown Amarillo.
Police on scene of car rollover in downtown Amarillo
Amarillo police arrested 18 people during an anti-gang operation in the vicinity of the...
Amarillo police arrest 18 in anti-gang operation during Tri-State Fair
James Paul Anderson
Police: Texas man charged after shooting, killing wife as she called 911 for help
Amarillo police say two people have been hospitalized after a shooting near I-40 West Wednesday...
Amarillo police: 2 hospitalized after shooting near I-40

Latest News

Amarillo VA Health Care System
Agencies hosting mental health block party this weekend in Amarillo
The Charles and Mary Ann Goodnight Ranch will feature a restored chuckwagon and a free...
Goodnight Ranch to feature restored chuckwagon this Saturday
Canyon Main Street will be hosting the seventh annual Autumn Street Fest this Saturday. (Canyon...
Canyon Main Street hosting 7th annual Autumn Fest this Saturday
Family Support Services is for volunteers to help answer calls for its 24/7 Helpline.
Family Support Services asking for volunteers for 24/7 Helpline