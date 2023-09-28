Sod Poodles crowned Texas League Champions in dominant fashion over Arkansas

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Sod Poodles took home the Texas League Championship for the second time in franchise history after a 9-1 win over the Arkansas Travelers.

It was winner-take-all game at Hodgetown, after the Sod Poodles and Travelers split the first two of a best-of-three series. The game went scoreless through the first inning, but things turned around quickly in the bottom of the second.

With one out and the bases loaded, Camden Duzenack hit a grand slam to put the Soddies up 4-0 early in the game.

Before the end of the second, Amarillo was up 6-0 after a sac fly from A.J. Vukovich that sent Tim Tawa home and a Seth Beer single that had Caleb Roberts reach the plate.

In the bottom of the fifth, Vukovich scored on a Deyvison De Los Santos single to make the score 7-0. Later in the inning, Kristian Robinson homered with De Los Santos on base, making it a 9-0 score.

The Travelers were unable to mount a comeback after the Soddies explosive offensive onslaught, leading Amarillo to its second Texas League Championship.

It’s the first time the Sod Poodles have won the Texas League Championship since their inaugural season in 2019, and the first time they’ve ever won the championship at home. Counting a successful playoff run.

“It feels great. We work so hard. It’s 140 games or so to get to this point. I think all of our hard work paid off in this game.” Sod Poodles middle infielder Camden Duzenack said. “For me, I thank god everyday for being in this position to have this opportunity to continue to play.”

“This was a goal of ours and for it to come full circle and for us to be here at home, it was a really cool experience.” Soddies top prospect A.J. Vukovich said.

