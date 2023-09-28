Ruben on the Road: Deaf Smith County Chamber of Commerce gets Hereford mascot

HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - Ruben finds his way back to Hereford to speak with the Deaf Smith County Chamber of Commerce about a new mascot to represent Hereford.

Junie Wagner, executive director of the Deaf Smith County Chamber of Commerce, says they’re calling the new mascot Hereford’s favorite bull until they get an official name.

“He’s a registered miniature Hereford bull. We found him on Facebook, a wonderful family from Campbell, Texas. He’s been raised so far by an 8-year-old little girl named Addison Richardson,” said Wagner.

Rudy Garcia, store manager of Ranchers Supply, says he’s worked in the feed yard for almost 20 years, so he’s been around animals like that. He says he feels that the kids need to be around things like that too.

“You know, you get to see the one that they drive down the road, you know, and everybody sees it and kind of ignore it at times,” said Garcia. “But when you see something like that, I really think that’s heartfelt. You can actually see something live, living and walking around, just perfect.”

Wagner says having a town mascot is not something that’s common, but it draws attention to Hereford, the ag community and why they’re called the Whitefaces.

“A lot of people in today’s society can take offense when you yell, ‘Go Whitefaces,’ but it’s a whole breed of cattle, and that breed of cattle is pretty amazing how they’re used in the community for breeding purposes. They’re a very docile breed,” said Wagner.

Garcia says they decided it would be a good opportunity for the kids to be able to see something like this that they don’t have much of in town.

Wagner says the bull is their mascot, not their pet.

“But he is here to represent all of Hereford. So the businesses, the community, he just belongs to all of us — not just the chamber, but to everyone,” said Wagner.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.