Rayenari to host Dia De Los Muertos parade and Latin-American Arts Festival

By Shelby Truelock
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The organization Rayenari is hosting a Latin-American Arts Festival and Dia De Los Muertos parade in November.

Rayenari says it aims to highlight and celebrate the rich diversity of Latin-American culture through various artistic expressions.

They held a news conference today to announce the official details of the event.

The Dia De Los Muertos parade will begin on Nov 3 at 7 p.m. on Polk Street from SW 16th Avenue down to SW 3rd Avenue.

The festival will take place the following day, Nov 4, at the Amarillo Civic Center from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Latin American Arts Festival aims to highlight and celebrate the rich diversity of Latin American culture through various artistic expressions.

