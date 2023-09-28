Project Clean Up: Taking on a massive undertaking by sweeping out several alleys in the Barrio

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It was a lot of heaving, lifting and pulling to clear out a huge load of debris and junk along several alleyways in the Barrio.

Some of it was in the shadows, while most of it was out in the open for all to see.

The Fuller and Sons crew had another day of having its hands full. This time, full of nasty discarded furniture and carpet along with other items destined for the dump.

The crew worked along several alleys that bordered Barrio Streets of 8th and 9th, 14th and 15th, 15th and 16th, then to Garfield and Arthur on SE 17th and Mirror and Houston.

“We plan to be here to make this problem trash go away. We’re incredibly proud and incredibly happy to partner with the City of Amarillo on this, we believe when private and public come together we can truly make a difference,” says Jered Fuller, partner of Fuller and Sons.

“The greatest thing about this is, everybody cares about Amarillo... the way it looks and keeping it clean. This is a win win win all the way across the board, it helps the city with resources, we’re able to provide the dumpsters, they provide the labor,” says Don Tipps, Amarillo City Council member.

The numbers aren’t complete, but there were several thousand pounds of debris and junk moved out of the Barrio thanks to the Fuller and Sons crew.

The city moved roll-offs into El Alamo Park, two on the South end and two on the North end.

The city asks please no commercial dumping in these roll-offs, as they are intended for residential use to help keep the Barrio clean.

Bottom line: All of us need to work together to keep Amarillo beautiful.

