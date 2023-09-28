Panhandle child care programs at risk when federal pandemic relief runs out

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In 2021 through the American Plan Act, child care programs who met eligibility requirements were given funds to spend as necessary.

“During COVID, we certainly were effected as a lot of other entities were. I think what makes us a little bit different though is that we had to balance both the concerns of the staff, the children that go to the daycare as well as the different organizations and business that were going to be effected,” said Erin Anchondo, board president for Dumas Discovery Center.

Dumas Discovery Center used funds to sustain the business, maintain salaries and update software.

Overall, child care costs still remain a big problem for most parents. According to an analysis by the Century Foundation, more than three million children are projected to lose access to child care nationwide. 70,000 child care programs are likely to close.

“Part of what our organization does is make sure that we provide very low cost child care services because we do know and recognize that, that’s a need here in Dumas,” said Anchondo.

Anchondo says he is hopeful the community will continue supporting the organization.

“Since we are a nonprofit, we are heavily dependent on donations. We are fortunate enough that we live and work in Moore County, which has always been generous to not only this nonprofit but all the nonprofits. Moore County and Dumas are exceptional at stepping in,” said Anchondo.

West Texas A&M University used funding to provide up to 100% subsidy for parents who may have not been able to keep their children in a quality childcare center.

Because funding could be used for infrastructure, Kids Kollege at WT was able to get an updated security system, provide a new playground and purchase learning aids.

“Without the funding, scholarships and needed updates for quality childcare and learning delivery would not have been possible. We have many parents dependent upon the subsidy we can provide through this funding. Without it, many parents who are enrolled in WT will not be able to finish their educational pursuits as childcare will become a barrier,” said Dr. Shawn Fouts, senior director of campus community at WTAMU.

Despite the pending government shutdown, both organizations will continue to do what they can to stay afloat.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.