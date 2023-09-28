Our Last Taste of Summer (Probably)

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Thursday! Today will be fairly dry throughout the area, with highs building into the low to mid 90′s. Winds will pick up a good bit later today into tonight, with sustained winds at about 15-25 mph and gusts possibly up to 40 mph. These winds will subside tomorrow evening into tomorrow night. Tomorrow will be similar to today with partly cloudy skies and temperatures building into the 90′s. 80′s will return for the weekend with a few scattered shower and thunderstorm chances as well.

