Officials: Man wanted on parole violation related to arson believed to be in Clayton, N.M.

UNION COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - Officials said a man wanted on a parole violation that is related to an arson charge is believed to be in Clayton, N.M.

Union County Sheriff’s Office said Charles Joseph “CJ” Romero is wanted for failure to appear for a first appearance on a probation violation related to an arson charge.

The sheriff’s office said Romero is believed to be in Clayton.

If you know where he is or have any information on him, call Union County Sheriff’s Office at (575) 374-2504.

The tip will remain anonymous.

