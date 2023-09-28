Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Officials: Man wanted on parole violation related to arson believed to be in Clayton, N.M.

Charles Joseph Romero. (Source: Union County Sheriff's Office)
Charles Joseph Romero. (Source: Union County Sheriff's Office)(Union County Sheriff's Office)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - Officials said a man wanted on a parole violation that is related to an arson charge is believed to be in Clayton, N.M.

Union County Sheriff’s Office said Charles Joseph “CJ” Romero is wanted for failure to appear for a first appearance on a probation violation related to an arson charge.

The sheriff’s office said Romero is believed to be in Clayton.

If you know where he is or have any information on him, call Union County Sheriff’s Office at (575) 374-2504.

The tip will remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo Crime Stoppers
Amarillo police identify suspect accused of using a stolen credit card
Amarillo police arrested 18 people during an anti-gang operation in the vicinity of the...
Amarillo police arrest 18 in anti-gang operation during Tri-State Fair
James Paul Anderson
Police: Texas man charged after shooting, killing wife as she called 911 for help
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Shayla Angeline Boniello, 32, of Rockdale was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Inmate serving sentence for capital murder has died

Latest News

Amarillo police are on scene of a car rollover in downtown Amarillo.
Police on scene of car rollover in downtown Amarillo
tx state capitol
New mental health policy developments to impact the Texas Panhandle
The U.S. Government is set to shut down this weekend, unless congress comes up with an...
Area professors weigh in on looming government shutdown and how it could affect you
Jamaurea Britton
Affidavit: Tyler man said he beat woman to death in ‘fit of rage’