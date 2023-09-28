Goodnight Ranch to feature restored chuckwagon this Saturday

GOODNIGHT, Texas (KFDA) - The Charles and Mary Ann Goodnight Ranch will feature a restored chuckwagon and a free programming event this Saturday.

Organizers say the Goodnight Ranch will roll out a restored 1909 Peter Schuttler chuckwagon during its Come Meet Pete event.

Saturday’s special programming will include a Dutch Oven Cooking Demo. The program will take place at 11:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Attendees can attend the event at Goodnight Ranch, 4989 County Road 25.

