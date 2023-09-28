Who's Hiring?
Family Support Services asking for volunteers for 24/7 Helpline

Family Support Services is for volunteers to help answer calls for its 24/7 Helpline.
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Family Support Services is for volunteers to help answer calls for its 24/7 Helpline.

FSS organizers say the helpline has moved to the main offices at 2209 S.W. 7th.

Organizers say training will be provided and volunteers will help to answer the more than 4,000 calls the organization receives each year.

To apply, visit the Family Support Services of Amarillo website.

