Doppler Dave Tracks Changes Ahead

Our sky is full of late September sunshine today and, despite the calendar, we are not seeing much in the way of autumn weather except for our cool morning hours which will continue. It appears that we have one more day tomorrow with a high above 90 so the weekend will begin on a warm note with just a very slight chance for a stray evening storm. As we move into the weekend we will be watching for a better chance for monsoonal type evening storms drifting our way from New Mexico. Temperatures will drop off a bit into the 80s starting this weekend and lasting several days. Rain chances will reach a peak in the Monday-Tuesday time period. We may finally track a stronger cold front into the area by the middle of next week.

