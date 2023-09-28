Who's Hiring?
Canyon Main Street hosting 7th annual Autumn Fest this Saturday

Canyon Main Street will be hosting the seventh annual Autumn Street Fest this Saturday. (Canyon...
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon Main Street will be hosting the seventh annual Autumn Street Fest this Saturday.

Organizers say Canyon Farmers Market vendors will setup their last market from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Canyon Main Street will give away free pumpkins the first 100 kids ages 12 and under. Boy Scout Troop #4 will also have a trailer load of pumpkins for sale after free ones run out.

Organizers say the event will also feature pumpkin activities and a pet parade at 10:30 a.m.

Attendees can pre-register their pet here. On-site registration will take place from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m.

