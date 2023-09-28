Area professors weigh in on looming government shutdown and how it could affect you

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The U.S. Government is set to shut down this weekend, unless congress comes up with an agreement to pass a dozen spending bills.

The deadline is days away, the government will shutdown Sunday at 12:01 a.m. eastern time, if congress does not act.

Two political science professors in the Panhandle both believe we will see a shutdown and could feel the effects here.

Some households could immediately be affected.

“For example, if you receive food stamps or SNAP benefits, those will be cut off immediately, according to the Secretary of Agriculture,” said Dr. Dave Rausch, bivins professor of political science, WTAMU.

Others to feel the effects will be federal workers, as they will be furloughed.

While those deemed essential will be forced to work without pay, such as air traffic controllers and TSA officers.

“There may not be as much overtime for the TSA agents at Amarillo airport, so that means instead of having 12 people working there, there may only be eight,” said Dr. Rausch.

Dr. Rausch says travelers could expect to see delays and longer wait times.

He also says there will be an impact at Cannon Air Force Base.

“Over half of the civilian employees will be furloughed, so they’re not going to come into work. Things like paperwork, processing, that type of stuff might be very well curtailed. All military personnel will still be on duty as they work, but again, they’re not getting paid and so once again, you know, how long can you work without getting paid?,” said Dr. Rausch.

At Pantex, Dr. Rausch believes the effects will be similar.

Aaron Favre at Amarillo College believes the government shutdown has a deeper impact.

“It points to and indicates a greater divide that people are not able to come to any type of concessionary ground on,” said Aaron Favre, assistant professor of government, Amarillo College.

As for how long this possible shutdown could last? Professors say that’s everyone’s guess right now, but it could last for a number of weeks.

A government shut down is nothing new, the last one happened in December of 2018, it was also the longest one lasting 34 days.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.