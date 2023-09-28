Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo police: 2 hospitalized after shooting near I-40

Amarillo police say two people have been hospitalized after a shooting near I-40 West Wednesday...
Amarillo police say two people have been hospitalized after a shooting near I-40 West Wednesday evening. (Source: KFDA)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police say two people have been hospitalized after a shooting near I-40 West Wednesday evening.

Officials say on Wednesday around 6:34 p.m., officers were sent to a parking lot near I-40 West on shots fired.

While on the way, another call came in from the hotel next door that some people came in saying they had been shot at.

Officials say officers contacted the possible victims and checked the area for a crime scene.

While investigating the scene, two victims were reported at local hospitals. One had life-threatening injuries.

While investigating and speaking with witnesses, officials say officers learned the incident was a fight between two groups. Two of the people involved shot each other and were taken to area hospitals by private cars.

The Violent Crimes Unit is investigating.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo Crime Stoppers
Amarillo police identify suspect accused of using a stolen credit card
Amarillo police arrested 18 people during an anti-gang operation in the vicinity of the...
Amarillo police arrest 18 in anti-gang operation during Tri-State Fair
James Paul Anderson
Police: Texas man charged after shooting, killing wife as she called 911 for help
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Amarillo police are on scene of a car rollover in downtown Amarillo.
Police on scene of car rollover in downtown Amarillo

Latest News

Canyon Main Street will be hosting the seventh annual Autumn Street Fest this Saturday. (Canyon...
Canyon Main Street hosting 7th annual Autumn Fest this Saturday
Family Support Services is for volunteers to help answer calls for its 24/7 Helpline.
Family Support Services asking for volunteers for 24/7 Helpline
Ruben finds his way back to Hereford to speak with the Deaf Smith County Chamber of Commerce...
Ruben on the Road: Deaf Smith County Chamber of Commerce gets Hereford mascot
Charles Joseph Romero. (Source: Union County Sheriff's Office)
Officials: Man wanted on parole violation related to arson believed to be in Clayton, N.M.