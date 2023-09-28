Who's Hiring?
Amarillo optometrist offering glasses to protect eyes from October solar eclipse

With the solar eclipse taking place in October, an Amarillo optometrist is offering glasses to protect your eyes — and it's all for a good cause.
With the solar eclipse taking place in October, an Amarillo optometrist is offering glasses to protect your eyes — and it’s all for a good cause.(KAIT)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With the solar eclipse taking place in October, an Amarillo optometrist is offering glasses to protect your eyes — and it’s all for a good cause.

Broome Optical is offering 2,500 pairs of ISO-certified safe solar eclipse viewers. They cost $1 and all proceeds will benefit the Downtown Women’s Center.

The solar eclipse will take place on Oct. 14 with about 85 percent of the sun covered by the moon. It will begin in Amarillo at 10:13 a.m. with maximum coverage at 11:43 a.m. and ending at 1:17 p.m.

“It is extremely important to observe eye safety during this eclipse because the Sun will not be completely blocked by the Moon.  The extreme energy of the Sun can burn the retina and cause permanent vision loss even with just a few seconds of exposure; therefore, only specialized eye protection designed for solar viewing should be worn to look directly at the sun” states Dr. Neal Nossaman with Broome Optical.

The glasses can be bought at Broome Optical, located at 3408 Olsen Blvd.

Office hours are Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

