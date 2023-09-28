Amarillo gardening experts offer tips on fall gathering in the Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As summer turns into fall, Amarillo gardening experts are sharing helpful ideas for growing a garden during the autumn months.

Panhandle weather seems to fluctuate every 15 minutes during this time of the year, making fall gardening challenging, but not impossible.

“You just kind of have to accept that it’s gonna take a little bit of labor, our temperatures are so variable typically it’s cold enough during our fall and winter that at some point you gonna need to cover those plants and it’s warm enough that at some point you’re gonna need to uncover those plants,” says Justin Young, Nutrition Education Director for the High Plains Food Bank.

Texas A&M AgriLife says starting with vegetables like leafy greens, beets and radishes help set you up for success as you begin to plant.

“One of the other important things about a fall garden if you are re-introducing new plants into soil that you’ve already been growing into all summer long, it’s a good idea to fertilize,” says County Extension Agent Megan Eikner.

While the cooler weather provides a nice atmosphere for the plants, it can provide a more enjoyable experience for you as well.

“It’s not hot, you don’t have the bugs or the disease problems that you have in the summer and so it’s a great option for people. If you’re interested in getting into gardening, you don’t have to wait till next year, now is a great time to start without some of those challenges like bugs and diseases and weeds, you don’t have near as much weed pressure either,” said Young.

Eikner recommends planting over the upcoming weekend if you haven’t already.

“We’re kind of getting into that point where it’s almost too late if you want to do a fall garden so I would definitely get things planted and hopefully it will rain and get everything started off well,” says Eikner.

Keeping a little green in the autumn colors.

