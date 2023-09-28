Who's Hiring?
Agencies hosting mental health block party this weekend in Amarillo

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Several agencies will host a block party this weekend at the Amarillo VA Medical Center and the Amarillo College West Campus.

The block party starts at 8:00 a.m. with a flag raising ceremony followed by a special presentation on human trafficking at 10:00 a.m.

There will also be a memorial walk, car show, pet parade, music, and more.

For more details, click here.

Amarillo VA Health Care System
Amarillo VA Health Care System(Amarillo VA Health Care System)

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

