Agencies hosting mental health block party this weekend in Amarillo
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Several agencies will host a block party this weekend at the Amarillo VA Medical Center and the Amarillo College West Campus.
The block party starts at 8:00 a.m. with a flag raising ceremony followed by a special presentation on human trafficking at 10:00 a.m.
There will also be a memorial walk, car show, pet parade, music, and more.
